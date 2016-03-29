JAKARTA, March 29 The amount of time it takes
for imports to clear Indonesian ports will be reduced to 3.7
days from 4.7 days under new reforms of procedures, the chief
economics minister said.
The port changes were announced on Tuesday as part of an
11th package of measures President Joko Widodo's government has
rolled out since September to try to improve the investment
climate.
Previous packages included a new formula for minimum wages,
easier import rules, numerous tax incentives and a revision to
the negative investment list of sectors partially or fully
closed to foreign investors.
Coordinating Minister for Economics Darmin Nasution said 18
government agencies with authority at ports currently have
different criteria for customs checks. All those will be
harmonized into one criteria, which "will create a better
procedure for exports and imports", he told a press conference.
Nasution also announced additional tax cuts for real estate
investment trusts (REITs) as the government seek to attract back
Indonesian money invested in REITs in Singapore.
Also, Nasution said the government will channel subsidised
loans for export-oriented small medium enterprises and create a
roadmap for the pharmaceutical industry.
WAITING FOR THE PRESIDENT
Tuesday's announcement comes as investors have long been
waiting for Widodo to sign off on the changes in the negative
investment list, known as DNI.
Lin Neumann, managing director of the American Chamber of
Commerce Indonesia, said several big U.S. creative economy
companies "have expressed interest on investing, but the DNI
hasn't been signed yet. The investment discussion isn't going to
take place until the rules are implemented."
The government is also yet to issue regulations for a plan
to subsidise natural gas prices for some industries and to
broaden the sources of cattle imports. Both were announced in
the first policy package in September.
The direction of the policy packages "is generally good, but
implementing them is of course more important. There has to be
an evaluation of how effective these packages have been," said
Raden Pardede, vice chairman of Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce
and Industry.
Nasution said 94 percent of the previous packages, excluding
the DNI revision, have been implemented. He refused to estimate
when the DNI revision will be completed, but his deputy has
previously said it should take effect by the end of this month.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)