JAKARTA Jan 7 Indonesia posted a current account deficit of $21.5 billion in 2012, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo told a news conference on Monday.

The current account deficit in the last quarter of 2012 was $5.4 billion, or 2.3 percent of GDP, as expected.

Martowardojo also said the budget deficit in 2012 was 1.77 percent of GDP, lower than the government target of 2.23 percent, while the balance of payment was $3.07 billion in surplus.

(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Robert Birsel)