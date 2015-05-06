* Policy mix to include FX, interest rates, reserves, among
others
* Govt to target infrastructure spending, boost consumer
demand
* Delay in govt spending due to bureaucracy - minister
(Adds comments from chief economics minister)
By Gayatri Suroyo and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, May 6 Indonesia will take coordinated
action to revive growth after the worst slowdown since 2009,
pledging on Wednesday to speed up government spending and
prepare a mix of monetary policy changes.
The economic offensive comes a day after data showed
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected
pace of 4.71 percent in the January-March quarter from a year
earlier. The slowdown was mainly due to a collapse in
commodities prices and weak government spending.
Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters
after meeting the president and finance minister that it would
deploy an arsenal of policies to revive growth.
"BI will coordinate with the government and BI will respond
in the form of a policy mix," he said.
"In the policy mix, the main things are policy on exchange
rate, interest rate, reserves, macro-prudential, communication,
coordination between central banks and coordination with the
government."
A central bank spokesman said it would not decide on its
interest rate policy until the scheduled May 19 monetary policy
meeting.
After the meeting, the government said it would do its part
by accelerating infrastructure spending and implementing
policies to boost consumer demand, such as easing taxes on some
luxury goods.
As of April 25, the government has spent only 7 trillion
rupiah ($537.8 million), or 2 percent, of its 290 trillion
rupiah budget set aside for infrastructure spending.
Widodo, who came to power six months ago with high hopes and
a promise to beef up the country's creaking infrastructure, has
been hamstrung by rifts inside his own political party and
squabbles between government agencies.
While Widodo has slashed fuel subsidies and freed up
billions of dollars for long-neglected capital spending, many
infrastructure projects are tied up in red tape.
"There was a delay in government spending due to
inefficiency in bureaucracy," Chief Economics Minister Sofyan
Djalil told reporters after a separate meeting with the
president.
"But now all projects not yet tendered were asked to be
tendered, and those which have been tendered should be built
soon."
($1 = 13,015 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)