JAKARTA Nov 22 Indonesia's central bank sees November inflation at between 0.3 to 0.4 percent month-on-month, deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono told reporters on Tuesday.

Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 6 percent this month, with annual inflation looking to set to be comfortably within its 4-6 percent end-year target range. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)