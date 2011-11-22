BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share
* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares
JAKARTA Nov 22 Indonesia's central bank sees November inflation at between 0.3 to 0.4 percent month-on-month, deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono told reporters on Tuesday.
Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 6 percent this month, with annual inflation looking to set to be comfortably within its 4-6 percent end-year target range. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* ALLOTS 18.3 MILLION SERIES B SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE