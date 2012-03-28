JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia's central bank sees
March inflation below 0.1 percent from a month ago, governor
Darmin Nasution said on Wednesday.
"Until the third week of March, surveys conducted by Bank
Indonesia showed inflation was slightly below 0.1 percent. This
is a very low number," Nasution told reporters.
Monthly inflation in February was 0.05 percent, bringing
down annual inflation to a 22-month low of 3.56 percent.
However, a government plan to raise subsidised fuel prices
by a third will likely push up annual inflation close to 7
percent by the end of this year, the governor has previously
said.
The expectations for a pick-up in inflation, with some
businesses already raising prices ahead of the proposed April 1
fuel hike, have pressured the rupiah as foreign investors
trim bond holdings.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)