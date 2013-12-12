JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday its decision to hold the benchmark rate at 7.50 percent was consistent with efforts to lower the annual inflation rate to 3.5-5.5 percent in 2014.

Bank Indonesia expects 2013 inflation to be below its target of 9-9.8 percent. The consumer price index in November rose to 8.37 percent from a year earlier.

