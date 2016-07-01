JAKARTA, July 1 Indonesia's annual inflation
rate accelerated slightly more than expected in June as price
pressures intensified close to the end of the Muslim fasting
month.
The statistics bureau said the June annual rate was 3.45
percent, compared with May's 3.33 percent and the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 3.38 percent.
Core inflation rate, which strips out administered and
volatile food prices, was an annualised 3.49 percent in June,
near the 3.50 percent analysts had expected.
On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.66
percent.
Despite the acceleration, June's rate is still inside Bank
Indonesia (BI) target range of 3-5 percent. Before Friday's
data, the central bank said the rate may be below 4 percent at
the end of the year, creating room for the central bank to ease
monetary policy again.
BI's current benchmark rate, cut four times this year
by a total of 1 percentage point, is 6.50 percent. It will adopt
a new benchmark in August.
Below are details of inflation in June:
y/y previous m/m previous
CPI +3.45 +3.33 +0.66 +0.24
Core +3.49 +3.41
Reuters forecasts
CPI y/y +3.38
CPI m/m +0.54
Core y/y +3.50
Bank Indonesia 2015 3-5
target
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Sam Holmes)