JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's central bank said on
Tuesday it remained concerned about inflation and risks that the
level could increase if global oil prices rise and if the
rupiah's depreciation makes imported goods more expensive.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters it
expected inflation to remain above 6 percent in the third
quarter and then fall to a range of 3-5 percent at the end of
the year.
"We are quite happy with inflation, which we see at 4.2
percent this year, but the risks are still plenty, for example
risks of currency depreciation and rising global oil prices," he
said.
Martowardojo also said Indonesia would not see a recession
this year and economic growth will improve compared to 2014.
