JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent, as expected by a majority of analysts, its third reduction this year in a bid to support economic growth.

Bank Indonesia also cut by the same amount its two other monetary rates, the one it gives banks for their accounts in the central bank and the rate it charges banks for borrowings, to 4.75 percent and 7.25 percent, respectively.

Thirteen out of 22 analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 25 basis point cut in the benchmark rate.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate in February ticked up to 4.42 percent, while the trade surplus widened as exports contracted at the slowest pace since October 2014.

Bank Indonesia targets annual headline inflation rate at 3-5 percent this year.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

17-Mar-2016 6.75

18-Feb-2016 7.00

14-Jan-2016 7.25

17-Dec-2015 7.50

17-Nov-2015 7.50

15-Oct-2015 7.50

17-Sep-2015 7.50

18-Aug-2015 7.50

14-Jul-2015 7.50

18-Jun-2015 7.50

19-May-2015 7.50

14-Apr-2015 7.50

17-Mar-2015 7.50

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

