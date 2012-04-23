JAKARTA, April 23 Fitch Ratings said on Monday
its investment grade rating for Indonesia has factored in
slowing government reforms ahead of presidential elections in
2014, following a decision by Standard & Poor's to keep its
Indonesia rating below investment grade.
Fitch in December upgraded Indonesia to BBB- with a stable
outlook, and was followed by Moody's upgrading Indonesia in
January. S&P was also expected to follow, but said on Monday
that it was holding its Indonesia rating because of "policy
slippages".
"The current rating factors in expectation of slowing policy
reform momentum in Indonesia in the lead up to the 2014
presidential election and (Fitch) views these developments as a
reflection of that," Philip McNicholas, director of Asia
sovereign ratings at Fitch, told Reuters.