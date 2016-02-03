JAKARTA Feb 3 Indonesia will relax foreign ownership rules in power, e-commerce and retail sectors in a revision of the negative investment list, the head of its investment board said on Wednesday.

Indonesia will allow foreigners to fully own geothermal power plants of more than 10 megawatt (MW), and 67 percent for smaller power plants, Franky Sibarani of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board told reporters.

Sibarani also said the government will allow foreigners to fully own e-commerce businesses and will relax the cap for investment in the retail sector, but will not let foreigners own a majority stake in the business. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)