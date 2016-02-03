JAKARTA Feb 3 Indonesia will relax foreign
ownership rules in power, e-commerce and retail sectors in a
revision of the negative investment list, the head of its
investment board said on Wednesday.
Indonesia will allow foreigners to fully own geothermal
power plants of more than 10 megawatt (MW), and 67 percent for
smaller power plants, Franky Sibarani of Indonesia's Investment
Coordinating Board told reporters.
Sibarani also said the government will allow foreigners to
fully own e-commerce businesses and will relax the cap for
investment in the retail sector, but will not let foreigners own
a majority stake in the business.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)