Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
JAKARTA Feb 11 Indonesia on Thursday announced its boldest measures to attract foreign investment in a decade, loosening restrictions on dozens of sectors including agriculture and the movie industry.
The far-reaching move comes a day after President Joko Widodo told Reuters in an interview he planned a "big bang" liberalisation of Southeast Asia's largest economy to encourage competition.
"Today's revisions represent our largest opening to international investment in 10 years," Trade Minister Tom Lembong told Reuters.
"More international investment will bring more capital, more world-class expertise, more technologies to Indonesia. Domestic players must seize those opportunities."
The last revision to the so-called Negative Investment List - which spells out the sectors to which foreign investment restrictions apply - was done in 2014 and was seen by many as less investor-friendly.
Widodo's administration has rolled out several economic stimulus packages in recent months aimed at cutting red tape, boosting spending and improving investor sentiment. (Reporting by John Chalmers and Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.