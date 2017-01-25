JAKARTA Jan 25 Foreign direct investment (FDI)
into Indonesia rose 2.1 percent on an annual basis in the fourth
quarter of 2016 in rupiah terms, slowing significantly from the
7.8 percent pace the previous quarter, the investment board said
on Wednesday.
Indonesia received 101.3 trillion rupiah or $7.5 billion
worth of FDI during October-December, excluding investment in
banking and the oil and gas sector, according to the board's
deputy chairman Azhar Lubis.
Total FDI in 2016 was 396.6 trillion rupiah, 8.4 percent
above the 2015 total.
The fourth-quarter increase was the smallest in at least
five years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The investment board used a rupiah exchange rate of 13,500 a
dollar for its FDI conversion, the rate assumed as the 2016
average in the government's budget.
But the average rupiah trading rate was 13,307 per dollar in
2016, according to data from Indonesia's finance ministry.
The biggest beneficiaries of FDI in October-December were
the base metal, machinery and electronics sector and mining.
Singapore was the biggest source of investment.
($1 = 13,356 rupiah)
