* Foreign investment to keep driving economy - govt
* L'Oreal latest consumer firm to build major plant
* Local firms also investing in expansion - Deutsche
By Neil Chatterjee
JABABEKA, Indonesia, Nov 7 Indonesia has $75
billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the pipeline,
showing that investment will continue to drive Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in coming years, the country's investment chief
said on Wednesday.
"That's why I'm optimistic," Chatib Basri told Reuters on
the sidelines of an event to open a new L'Oreal
cosmetics factory in an industrial estate in western Java
island.
The $75 billion is investment that is likely to have been
pledged but not yet spent in the country, such as the $5-$10
billion that the government says Apple Inc supplier
Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest.
Indonesia saw FDI grow 22 percent to a record $5.90 billion
in the third quarter, to take it to $17.43 billion so far this
year. The strong investment has helped make up for declining
exports to keep economic growth above 6 percent in 2012.
Foreign companies are moving beyond traditional investment
to tap abundant natural resources and into manufacturing sectors
that add more value to the economy and create jobs, Basri said.
This fits a long-term government strategy to turn the G20 member
into a world top 10 economy.
L'Oreal's factory, its largest in the world, follows
investment in Indonesian plants by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
, South Korean steelmaker POSCO and U.S.
truck maker Caterpillar.
"Indonesia is back on the radar screen now," Basri said,
pointing to moves to tap a "consuming class" of 135 million
people.
GROWING MIDDLE CLASS
Demand from this growing middle class in the world's fourth
most populous nation is surging, from shampoo and disposable
diapers to smartphones and airline flights. Retail sales jumped
22 percent in September from a year ago, and consumer confidence
climbed further in October because of optimism over jobs.
Local firms are also investing, according to research by
Deutsche Bank, which recently met 25 companies from nine
industries and found all of them were expanding.
"The growth cycle is evolving. The supply side is responding
as businessmen are now expanding investment ... This could be a
virtuous cycle of consumption leading to investment leading to
consumption," said Heriyanto Irawan, Deutsche's head of
Indonesia research.
Foreign companies still face plenty of investment challenges
in Indonesia, from rising wages and recent labour protests, to
difficult land acquisition, corruption and policy flip-flops.
Uncertainty over government policy after national elections in
2014 also remains a worry, executives say.
Government rules this year to curb raw mineral exports to
drive higher value metals processing have led to pledges of
billions in FDI for smelters in recent months, but a supreme
court ruling has upheld a challenge to the rules, throwing the
industry into confusion this week.
"With the cycle driven by investment, any policy that could
affect investment could hurt the macro picture," said Irawan.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)