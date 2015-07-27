By Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo
| JAKARTA, July 27
JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's foreign direct
investment (FDI) grew at the fastest pace since 2013 on yearly
basis in the second quarter - a bright spot in an othwerwise
weak economic outlook.
Annual growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy was only
4.71 percent in the first quarter, the slowest since 2009, and
Bank Indonesia predicted second quarter growth to be just as
weak as domestic consumption wanes and exports fall.
Last year was an election year, which tended to reduce
investment and consequently its contribution to economic growth.
But in April to June Indonesia recorded 92.2 trillion rupiah
of realized FDI, the investment board said on Monday, up 18.2
percent from a year ago, and accelerating from 14 percent growth
in the prior three months.
"Investment has kept on going despite economic slowdown,"
said Franky Sibarani, chief of the investment board.
The FDI data, which excludes banking and the oil and gas
sector, was reported in rupiah terms with an exchange rate of
12,500 per dollar, 7 percent stronger than the current rate of
around 13,450 on Monday, which would reduce the FDI increase
in dollar terms.
David Sumual, Bank Central Asia's economist in Jakarta, said
previous reports of FDI had shown an uptick in rupiah terms when
it actually contracted in dollar terms. But in the second
quarter of this year, he said, the data looked more promising.
"This looks like investment has actually risen, which is
good because going forward, the only source of economic growth
would be investment and government spending," said Sumual,
adding he expected positive results from President Joko Widodo's
multiple foreign trips to promote investment.
Widodo said he wants to rely on foreign investment as a new
economic growth engine to help achieve a target of 7 percent
average annual economic growth in his presidential term, which
ends in 2019.
Indonesia's investment board said the country needs 3,518
trillion rupiah ($261.66 billion) of investment from both
domestic and foreign sources to achieve that growth target.
In April, Widodo's administration simplified business tax
arrangements, hoping the incentive would bring in more
investment.
"Some of the government's policies are investor friendly,
but some others are not, particularly in the oil and gas,
agriculture, and the cement industry. Foreign investors have
said they don't like the interventionist policies," said Eric
Sugandi of Standard Chartered.
Malaysia was the biggest source of investment in the June
quarter, expanding the network of telecommunications operator PT
XL Axiata Tbk into 4G. The company is a subsidiary of
Axiata Group Berhad.
The transport and telecommunication, mining, and
construction industries were the biggest recipients of FDI in
the second quarter.
($1 = 13,445.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Eric
