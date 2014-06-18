JAKARTA, June 18 Foreign direct investment in
Indonesia in the second quarter is expected to be 15 percent
higher than a year earlier, compared with a 9.8 percent increase
in January-March, the investment chief said on Wednesday.
"God willing, there is no change (to the investment target
of 15 percent)," Mahendra Siregar, chief of Indonesia's
Investment Coordinating Board, told reporters.
The government has targeted foreign investment of $32.8
billion this year, up from just over $23 billion in 2013.
The FDI data, which shows what companies plan to invest
rather than actual spending, excludes investment in the oil and
banking sectors.
