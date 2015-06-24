JAKARTA, June 24 Indonesia's central bank,
hoping to spur economic growth, has reduced the minimum
downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles
while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can
borrow.
A new regulation loosening rules for automotive and mortgage
lending took effect on June 18, it said on Wednesday.
"Our economy is slowing... Bank Indonesia wants to
contribute to encouraging credit growth while staying prudent,"
said Yati Kurniati, its director of macroprudential department,
told a media briefing.
Bank Indonesia now requires customers to pay a minimum
downpayment of 20 percent for motorbikes, down from 25 percent
previously.
The new minimum downpayment for passenger cars bought using
credit is 25 percent, compared with 30 percent previously. There
was no change to the rule for commercial vehicles, where the
minimum downpayment remains 20 percent.
Motorbike and car sales have fallen sharply this year.
According to the latest data, motorbike sales dropped 36.5
percent while car sales fell 18.4 percent in May on an annual
basis.
Kurniati said that the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratios
for people buying their first home rises to 80 percent from 70
percent previously. For second homes, the maximum LTV ratio is
70 percent compared with 60 percent previously. For third homes,
the new ratio is 60 percent, rather than 50 percent.
Last week, Indonesia's central bank said it intended to
support growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy by loosening
lending requirements for banks.
