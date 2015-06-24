JAKARTA, June 24 Indonesia's central bank, hoping to spur economic growth, has reduced the minimum downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can borrow.

A new regulation loosening rules for automotive and mortgage lending took effect on June 18, it said on Wednesday.

"Our economy is slowing... Bank Indonesia wants to contribute to encouraging credit growth while staying prudent," said Yati Kurniati, its director of macroprudential department, told a media briefing.

Bank Indonesia now requires customers to pay a minimum downpayment of 20 percent for motorbikes, down from 25 percent previously.

The new minimum downpayment for passenger cars bought using credit is 25 percent, compared with 30 percent previously. There was no change to the rule for commercial vehicles, where the minimum downpayment remains 20 percent.

Motorbike and car sales have fallen sharply this year. According to the latest data, motorbike sales dropped 36.5 percent while car sales fell 18.4 percent in May on an annual basis.

Kurniati said that the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for people buying their first home rises to 80 percent from 70 percent previously. For second homes, the maximum LTV ratio is 70 percent compared with 60 percent previously. For third homes, the new ratio is 60 percent, rather than 50 percent.

Last week, Indonesia's central bank said it intended to support growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy by loosening lending requirements for banks. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)