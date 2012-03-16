JAKARTA, March 16 Indonesia's capital market regulator Bapepam-LK will set minimum down payments for auto loans provided by multi-finance firms, following new central bank rules on Friday aimed at curbing excessive loan growth, a source familiar with the matter said.

Bank Indonesia will from June set a minimum down payment for private car loans from commercial banks at 30 percent, it said in a statement on Friday.

The source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to media, said a similar ruling from Bapepam-LK was expected on Friday.

Many loans for cars and motorbikes for a burgeoning middle class in Southeast Asia's biggest economy come from specialist multi-finance firms such as Adira Dinamika, owned by Bank Danamon. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)