JAKARTA, March 16 Indonesia's capital
market regulator Bapepam-LK will set minimum down payments for
auto loans provided by multi-finance firms, following new
central bank rules on Friday aimed at curbing excessive loan
growth, a source familiar with the matter said.
Bank Indonesia will from June set a minimum down payment for
private car loans from commercial banks at 30 percent, it said
in a statement on Friday.
The source, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to media, said a similar ruling from
Bapepam-LK was expected on Friday.
Many loans for cars and motorbikes for a burgeoning middle
class in Southeast Asia's biggest economy come from specialist
multi-finance firms such as Adira Dinamika, owned by
Bank Danamon.
