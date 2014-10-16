JAKARTA Oct 16 Indonesia's loan growth in August slowed to 14.0 percent year-on-year, compared with 15.7 percent the previous month, the financial services authority said on Thursday.

Loan growth has been on a slowing trend since the central bank tightened monetary policy from June to November last year by raising the benchmark interest rate 175 basis points to 7.5 percent. The rate has remained unchanged since then.

Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) growth was steady at 11 percent in August from a year earlier. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Alison Williams)