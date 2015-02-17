JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's loan growth in December slowed to 11.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with 11.9 percent in November, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate 7.75 percent and maintained its outlook for banks' loan growth of 15-17 percent this year.

Broad money supply (M2) in December rose 11.8 percent year-on-year, compared with 12.7 percent a month before. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)