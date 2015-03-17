JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's loan growth in January slowed slightly to 11.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with an annual change of 11.6 percent in December, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate 7.50 percent and maintained its outlook for bank lending growth of 15-17 percent this year.

Broad money supply (M2) in January rose 14.3 percent year-on-year, compared with 11.9 percent a month before. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)