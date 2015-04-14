JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's loan growth in
February accelerated to 12.2 percent year-on-year from 11.5
percent in January, marking the first time that loan growth has
picked up since 2013, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Bank Indonesia on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate
at 7.50 percent and maintained its outlook for bank
lending growth of 15-17 percent this year.
To boost loan growth, the central bank said it plans to
broaden the deposit definition in loan to deposit ratio (LDR)
requirement to include banks' securities. It did not provide the
timeline.
Bank Indonesia will also loosen the LDR ceiling for banks
with loan portfolio to small and medium enterprises.
Broad money supply (M2) in February rose 16.1 percent from a
year earlier, compared with 14.3 percent a month before.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by
Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)