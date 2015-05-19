JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's loan growth in March
slowed to 11.3 percent on an annual basis from 12.2 percent in
February, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Bank Indonesia on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate
at 7.50 percent.
It also maintained its outlook for loan growth in 2015 at
15-17 percent.
The central bank has several regulations in the pipeline
aimed at easing lending rules for banks. It wants banks to
extend more credit and help lift economic growth, which in the
first quarter was an annual 4.71 percent, the slowest since
2009.
Broad money supply (M2) in March rose 16.3 percent from a
year earlier, compared with 16 percent in February.
