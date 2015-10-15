(Corrects attribution in headline, paragraph 1 to financial services authority, not central bank)

JAKARTA Oct 15 Indonesian bank loans expanded 10.9 percent in August from a year earlier, accelerating from growth of 9.7 percent in July, the financial services authority said on Thursday.

This is only the second month in nearly two years that annual credit growth has accelerated. Growth peaked at 23.14 percent in September 2013.

Indonesian authorities have said they expected loan growth to speed up in coming months as the economy improves.

Broad money supply in Indonesia rose 13.3 percent in August from a year ago. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Clarence Fernandez)