JAKARTA Feb 18 Loans by Indonesian banks
expanded 10.5 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, considerably
slower than the central bank's target of 15-17 percent, Bank
Indonesia (BI) data showed on Thursday.
But the December pace is faster than in November, when loans
expanded 9.8 percent from a year earlier.
In 2015, the central bank revised down its outlook for loan
growth twice as the economy slowed more than it expected and
easier lending rules it introduced during the year failed to
prop up growth.
On Thursday, the central bank cut its benchmark reference
rate by 25 to 7.25 percent in a bid to aid both loan and
economic growth.
Based on banks' work plans, loans are expected to increase
14.1 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)