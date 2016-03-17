JAKARTA, March 17 Outstanding loans by Indonesian banks in January grew 9.6 percent from a year earlier, decelerating from the 10.5 percent annual expansion in December, Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Thursday.

The central bank earlier cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent, its third rate cut this year.

Previously, BI had also lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio twice during its monetary easing cycle, providing banks with 52 trillion rupiah ($3.97 billion) of fresh liquidity.

The central bank expects annual loan growth to rise to 12-14 percent at year-end. ($1 = 13,090 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)