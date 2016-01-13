JAKARTA Jan 13 Loans by Indonesian banks in November grew 9.8 percent from a year earlier, slower than October's pace of 10.4 percent, data from the Financial Services Authority showed on Wednesday.

The central bank made several easing moves last year to boost loan growth, including relaxing rules on mortgages and automotive loans, as well as lowering a reserve requirement ratio.

Bank Indonesia expects economic growth of 4.7-4.8 percent in 2015, which would be the slowest expansion since 2009. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)