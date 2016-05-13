JAKARTA May 13 Commercial banks' loan growth is
expected to recover in the second quarter after slowing to its
weakest pace since 2009 in February, at 8.2 percent, the
chairman of the Financial Services Authority Muliaman Hadad said
on Friday.
"The slowdown in credit growth in the first quarter was more
cyclical. We hope it will increase as economic growth rises,"
Hadad told reporters in a joint news conference with the central
bank and the finance ministry.
Hadad said commercial banks have not revised their loan
growth targets for the year, averaging at 13 percent.
Indonesia reported lower-than-expected economic growth in
the first quarter and the government said one of the main
reasons was slowing loan growth.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)