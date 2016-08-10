BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
JAKARTA Aug 10 Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia grew 8.89 percent on a yearly basis in June, slightly faster than May's 8.34 percent pace, the financial services authority (OJK) said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Banks have enough liquid assets to fund credit expansion," the OJK said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Robert Birsel)
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.