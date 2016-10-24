JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) has revised down the outlook of commercial banks' loan growth for 2016 to 6-8 percent, from 7-9 percent, its chairman said on Monday.

Bank loans in Indonesia in August grew 6.83 percent from a year earlier, data showed, the slowest since November 2009 and very low compared with historical trends.

Bad loans have been rising, prompting banks to increase provisions which have squeezed profits.

"Banks' capacity to absorb risks of losses is strong, it's reflected in banks' capital adequacy ratio which reached 23 percent (in August)," Muliaman Hadad told a joint news conference with the central bank and the finance ministry.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)