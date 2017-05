JAKARTA, March 15 Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia expanded 8.3 percent on a yearly basis in January, accelerating from 7.9 percent growth in December, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Non-performing loans accounted for 3.09 percent of outstanding loans in January, the regulator said in a statement, up from 2.9 percent in December. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick macfie)