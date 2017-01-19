JAKARTA Jan 19 Preliminary data showed that
loans by commercial banks in Indonesia increased 7.9 percent
during 2016, slower from the 2015 pace of 10.4 percent, a
central bank official said on Thursday.
Bank Indonesia earlier on Thursday kept its benchmark rate
unchanged at 4.75 percent. The central bank cut the
rate six times last year to try to get banks to lend more.
Juda Agung, BI's executive director of economic and monetary
policy, said the central bank will continue to make sure the
market has sufficient liquidity.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)