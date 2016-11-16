JAKARTA Nov 16 Loans by commercial banks in
Indonesia grew 6.47 percent in September from a year earlier,
the weakest pace in almost seven years, data from the Financial
Services Authority (OJK) showed.
In August, loan growth was 6.83 percent on a yearly basis.
The last time the pace of credit expansion was lower than
the September pace was in November 2009.
In a bid to get banks to increase their lending, Indonesia's
central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate
six times this year, by a total of 150 basis points.
Bank Indonesia is expected to hold the benchmark rate at
4.75 percent after concluding a monthly policy review on
Thursday.
