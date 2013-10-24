JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia's central bank said it expects total loans to expand between 15.3 percent and 16.6 percent next year, slower than its initial forecast of 20 percent, in line with a weakening in the economy.

"This is the impact from a challenging macro (situation) and interest rate hikes," Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

The central bank estimates that loan will grow 19.1-20.4 percent this year, and that banks' non-performing loans will be between 2.3 and 2.6 percent.

For 2014, Bank Indonesia forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand between 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent.

