JAKARTA Dec 9 Indonesia's central bank
estimated bad loans would rise by the end of this year to 2.4
percent of outstanding loans, up from 1.8 percent at the end of
2013, but a level the bank still considered manageable, an
official said on Tuesday.
Bank Indonesia expected annual loan growth to register its
slowest pace since 2010, at 11 percent to 12 percent, or just
over half of last year's pace of 21.4 percent.
Distribution of loans slowed considerably after Bank
Indonesia tightened monetary policy from June to November 2013.
As a result, Southeast Asia's largest economy posted its
slowest gross domestic product (GDP) growth in five years in the
third quarter, at 5.01 percent.
The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate again in
the middle of last month, to 7.75 percent, after the government
hiked fuel prices.
"We expected a rise in non-performing loans (NPL) because of
the sharp drop in economic growth and in commodity prices,"
Darsono, Bank Indonesia's executive director for macro
prudential policy, told reporters.
"Companies' performance is still resilient. We will still be
able to maintain NPL under control," he said, adding that Bank
Indonesia's threshold level for NPL is 5 percent.
Bank Indonesia forecast bad loans to drop in percentage
terms next year to 2 percent, on better gross domestic product
growth boosted by investment in infrastructure promoted by the
new government, Darsono said.
Bank Indonesia estimated GDP growth at 5.1 percent for 2014
and 5.4 percent to 5.8 percent next year.
