KUTA, Indonesia Dec 3 Indonesia's central bank
said there were signs that banks have started to lend more to
clients and that loan growth may have rebounded in October from
its lowest level since 2009, a senior official said on Saturday.
Juda Agung, Bank Indonesia's (BI) executive director of
economic and monetary policy, said based on commercial banks'
daily reports to regulators, loan growth may have rebounded to
7.5 percent in October and could accelerate to 8.3 percent in
November.
The latest banking data showed that loans by commercial
banks grew 6.47 percent in September on a yearly basis, its
weakest in nearly seven years. Official data for October is due
later this month.
This year BI has cut its benchmark interest rate
six times, eased lending rules and trimmed banks'
statutory reserve requirement ratio, all in a bid to get banks
to lend more and lift economic growth.
But bankers have said rising bad loans have made them more
careful in giving money to borrowers.
Agung said the trend of rising non performing loans had
reached its peak and started to come down.
"This year, many companies were consolidating, banks too.
But the NPL ratio has improved now and companies have finished
their deleveraging process. They are now ready to take on more
leverage," Agung told a media gathering in the resort island of
Bali.
"The banking credit cycle is now in a recovery stage," he
added.
Banks would probably lend more to property and
commodity-related sectors, Agung said, noting an improvement in
the prices of Indonesia's main commodities.
BI's outlook for loan expansion during 2016 is 7 percent to
9 percent, while GDP growth is seen at 5 percent. It expects
loan growth to pick up to 10 percent to 12 percent in 2017 and
economic growth to reach 5.0 percent to 5.4 percent.
Last year's GDP growth of 4.8 percent was the slowest since
2009.
