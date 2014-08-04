Man Group, Pandora strength boosts European stocks, French equities rally
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesia's mineral exports dropped 27 percent in the first half of 2014 compared with the same period last year due to the ban on mineral ore shipments, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
Mineral exports totalled $11.38 billion from January to June of this year, down from $15.6 billion in the first half of 2013.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
April 20 The letter by Arconic Inc CEO Klaus Kleinfeld that led to his resignation earlier this week focused on the alleged behavior of Paul Singer, founder of $33 billion hedge fund Elliott Management, at the 2006 World Cup in Berlin.