JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesia's mineral exports dropped 27 percent in the first half of 2014 compared with the same period last year due to the ban on mineral ore shipments, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Mineral exports totalled $11.38 billion from January to June of this year, down from $15.6 billion in the first half of 2013.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)