JAKARTA, Dec 6 Broad money supply (M2) in
Indonesia rose 18.3 percent in October on an annual basis,
slightly higher than its growth in September, data from Bank
Indonesia showed on Thursday.
Money supply, an indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, was 3,167.7 trillion rupiah ($329.97 billion)
in October, rising 1.35 percent from a month ago.
Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
Oct 2011 Sep 2012 Oct 2012
M2 (broad money) 2,677.8 3,125.5 3,167.7
M1 (narrow money) 665.0 795.5 781.7
Rupiah demand deposits 383.6 469.9 448.9
Quasi money 2,000.3 2,318.6 2,375.4
Indonesia's annual inflation slowed more than expected to
4.32 percent in November due to declining food prices. Bank
Indonesia forecast full-year inflation at 3.5-5.5 percent.
The central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate this
month at a record low of 5.75 percent as inflation and growth
remain well within its target.
Finance minister Agus Martowardojo said last month the
government sees growth at 5.9-6.3 percent in the final quarter
of this year, suggesting a slowdown from 6.2 percent in the
previous quarter.
($1 = 9,600 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Gopakumar Warrier)