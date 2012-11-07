JAKARTA, Nov 7 Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), an indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, rose 18.2 percent in September from a year ago, data
from Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday.
September money supply rose 1.18 percent on a monthly basis
to 3,125.53 trillion rupiah ($324.90 billion), compared to
3,089.01 trillion rupiah in August.
And September's year-on-year growth accelerated from the
17.8 percent recorded for August.
Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
Sep 2013 Aug 2012 Sep 2012
M2 (broad money) 3,125.53 3,089.01 2,643.33
M1 (narrow money) 795.52 772.43 656.09
Rupiah demand deposits 469.95 445.73 376.87
Quasi money 2,318.56 2,340.47 1,973.57
Annual inflation in October edged up to 4.61 percent but
remained within Bank Indonesia's target between 3.5 percent and
5.5 percent this year.
Bank Indonesia raises its 2013 inflation target to 5 percent
plus/minus 1 percent due to hike in electricity tariffs next
year.
A Reuters poll shows the bank is likely to hold its
benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent on Nov. 8 meeting
since growth in the G20 economy remained strong in the third
quarter.
($1 = 9,620 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)