JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2), an indicator of inflation, grew at a slower pace of 14.9 pct in December compared with 17.4 percent a month earlier. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: Dec 2011 Nov 2012 Dec 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,877.2 3,205.1 3,304.6 M1 (narrow money) 722.9 801.4 841.7 Rupiah demand deposits 415.2 474.3 479.8 Quasi money 2,139.8 2,393.3 2,452.5 Indonesia's annual inflation picked up in January to 4.57 percent, driven by rising prices in food due to adverse weather conditions. Indonesia's gross domestic product grew 6.23 percent last year, as weak global demand dampened export growth. The government sees the economy expanding between 6.6 and 6.8 percent this year due to a recovery in exports. The central bank expects rising price pressures in 2013 due to spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs. {ID:nL4N09T2EX] ($1 = 9,692.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)