JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2), which helps indicate inflation trends, grew 14 percent in March from a year earlier compared with 15 percent the previous month, Bank Indonesia data showed on Thursday. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: Mar 2012 Feb 2013 Mar 2013 M2 (broad money) 2,911.9 3,277.4 3,319.5 M1 (narrow money) 714.3 786.6 810.1 Rupiah demand deposits 427.2 465.1 478.9 Quasi money 2,182.9 2,479.9 2,497.2 The statistics bureau reported April annual inflation easing to 5.57 percent, after it hit a nearly two-year high of 5.9 percent the previous month. The annual core inflation rate in April slipped to 4.12 percent from March's 4.21 percent, thanks to a decline in prices of foods and gold. Despite the trend of higher inflation this year, Bank Indonesia in March maintained its inflation target at 3.5-5.5 percent. The government's plan to hike fuel hike this year will help reduce pressure on the state budget but push up inflation and trim economic growth. First quarter economy expanded 6.02 percent, slowing from the previous quarter due to slow domestic demand and low investment. ($1 = 9,747.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)