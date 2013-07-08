JAKARTA, July 8 Indonesia's M2 money supply growth edged lower in May to 14.4 percent on an annual basis from a revised 14.7 percent the previous month, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: May 2012 Apr 2013* May 2013 M2 (broad money) 2,992.1 3,357.8 3,423.2 M1 (narrow money) 749.5 810.1 822.9 Rupiah demand deposits 454.7 507.9 488.8 Quasi money 2,227.5 2,512.6 2,584.9 *official revision Inflation accelerated to 5.9 percent in June, as transportation costs and foodstuffs prices increased prior to the Muslim fasting month this week. Core inflation, which exclude volatile foods and administered prices, quickened to 4.36 percent from 3.98 percent the previous month. The central bank estimated inflation to surge as high as 7.5 percent in July and it said last week it will strengthen its policy mix at Thurday's meeting to contain inflation. The bank last month took pre-emptive measures to curb high inflation by raising its benchmark rate and the overnight deposit facility, or FASBI. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)