JAKARTA, Aug 19 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2), an indicator of inflation, rose 11.9 percent in June from a year ago, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday. The rate of growth slowed from a revised 14.5 percent the previous month. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: June 2012 May 2013* June 2013 M2 (broad money) 3,050.3 3,426.4 3,413.4 M1 (narrow money) 779.4 822.9 858.5 Rupiah demand deposits 464.7 488.8 511.3 Quasi money 2,254.3 2,588.1 2,543.3 *official revisions Annual inflation in July spiked to 8.61 percent, bolstered by rising food and transport costs following a fuel price hike in late June. Core inflation, which exclude volatile foods and administered prices, picked up to 4.4 percent from 3.98 percent the previous month. Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark rate at 6.5 percent to maintain economic growth amid global uncertainty and a slowdown in domestic economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)