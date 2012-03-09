BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's M2 or broad money supply growth stood at 16 percent in January from a year ago, the central bank said on Friday. Money supply was 2,827.6 trillion rupiah ($309.53 billion), up from 2,436.7 trillion rupiah at the end of January 2011, according to central bank's data. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Jan 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,436.7 2,877.2 2,827.6 M1 (narrow money) 604.2 722.9 694.6 Rupiah demand deposits 356.7 415.2 407.6 Quasi money 1,822.3 2,139.8 2,119.6 ($1 = 9,135 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.