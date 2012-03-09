JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's M2 or broad money supply growth stood at 16 percent in January from a year ago, the central bank said on Friday. Money supply was 2,827.6 trillion rupiah ($309.53 billion), up from 2,436.7 trillion rupiah at the end of January 2011, according to central bank's data. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Jan 2011 Dec 2011 Jan 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,436.7 2,877.2 2,827.6 M1 (narrow money) 604.2 722.9 694.6 Rupiah demand deposits 356.7 415.2 407.6 Quasi money 1,822.3 2,139.8 2,119.6 ($1 = 9,135 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)