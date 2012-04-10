Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
JAKARTA, April 10 Indonesia's broad money supply growth in February rose 17.7 percent year-on-year, after revised 17.2 percent annual growth a month earlier, a central bank report showed on Tuesday. Money supply (M2) was 2,849.8 trillion rupiah ($311.45 billion) at the end of February, a 0.2 percent drop from January, according to the report. The January M2 figure was revised to 2,854.9 trillion rupiah. Indonesia's inflation in March picked up to 3.97 percent year-on-year from 3.56 percent a month earlier, though it was relatively stable on a monthly basis. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Feb 2011 Jan 2012* Feb 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,420.2 2,854.9 2,849.8 M1 (narrow money) 585.9 696.3 683.2 Rupiah demand deposits 340.5 410.1 403.1 Quasi money 1,823.8 2,145.2 2,150.8 *official revisions ($1 = 9,150 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.