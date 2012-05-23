BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) rose 18.8 percent in March from a year ago, after a 17.7 percent increase in February, a central bank report showed on Wednesday. Money supply (M2) was 2,911.92 trillion rupiah ($315.31 billion) at the end of March, up 2.2 percent from a month earlier, the report said. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Mar 2011 Feb 2012 Mar 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,451.36 2,849.79 2,911.92 M1 (narrow money) 580.60 683.25 714.26 Rupiah demand deposits 338.984 403.15 427.21 Quasi money 1,862.79 2,150.81 2,182.89 Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent in May as inflationary pressures were under control going forward. Inflation in April quickened to 4.5 percent due to rising prices of food stuffs, according to the country's statistic bureau. ($1 = 9,235 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Sanjeev Miglani)
June 8 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure from falling oil and gold prices Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut, pushing down prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying