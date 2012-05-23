JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) rose 18.8 percent in March from a year ago, after a 17.7 percent increase in February, a central bank report showed on Wednesday. Money supply (M2) was 2,911.92 trillion rupiah ($315.31 billion) at the end of March, up 2.2 percent from a month earlier, the report said. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Mar 2011 Feb 2012 Mar 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,451.36 2,849.79 2,911.92 M1 (narrow money) 580.60 683.25 714.26 Rupiah demand deposits 338.984 403.15 427.21 Quasi money 1,862.79 2,150.81 2,182.89 Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent in May as inflationary pressures were under control going forward. Inflation in April quickened to 4.5 percent due to rising prices of food stuffs, according to the country's statistic bureau. ($1 = 9,235 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Sanjeev Miglani)