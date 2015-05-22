(Adds background, company comment)
By Hidayat Setiaji and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA May 22 Indonesia's central bank will
ease mortgage downpayment requirements for first-home buyers as
it tries to revive economic growth without cutting interest
rates.
Bank Indonesia (BI) kept interest rates unchanged this week,
shrugging off political pressure for a cut aimed at turning
around the worst economic slowdown since 2009.
Instead, the bank announced it will ease some lending
requirements next month to spur loan growth.
On Friday, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said that under the
new rule, first-home buyers will have to pay 20 percent of
downpayment for mortgages, lower than the current 30 percent.
The changes will only apply for banks who manage a healthy
mortgage portfolio with a non-performing ratio at less than 5
percent, he added.
"We will not sacrifice the quality of the loans,"
Martowardojo told reporters, adding that there will be different
requirement for purchase of a second or third house.
BI currently cap maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of
mortgages for second home-buyers at 60 percent and 50 percent
for purchase of a third, fourth, or more houses.
Tulus Soesanto, corporate secretary of property firm PT
Ciputra Development Tbk, said the change should be
positive for the property industry.
"This will be a stimulus for the economy and for the
property market, both are on a slowdown trend," he said.
BI's survey for prices of residential property showed that
in the first quarter of this year, prices rose 1.44 percent on
quarterly basis, slower than 1.54 percent a quarter before.
The LTV regulation also regulates minimum downpayment for
cars bought on credit at 30 percent and motorcycles at 25
percent. Martowardojo did not say whether these measures will
also be adjusted in June.
BI targets loan growth at 15-17 percent this year, against a
slowdown trend. It last reported loan growth at 11.3 percent
year-on-year in March, weakening from 12.2 percent in February.
The central bank also said it will ease its rule for loan to
deposit ratio (LDR) next month by broadening the deposit
requirement to include banks' securities.
Banks are currently asked to maintain their LDR at 78-92
percent. The LDR level for each bank is linked with the
secondary reserve requirement ratio it must keep at the central
bank.
