JAKARTA, July 19 Sales of motorcycles in Indonesia, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, dropped 17.7 percent in June from a year ago, its fourth straight monthly decline, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said on Thursday. The association data showed that sales in June were 541,918 motorcycles. A total of 3.7 million motorcycles were sold in the first half of the year, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki. Sales have slowed since March ahead of new down-payment requirement for auto purchases which came into effect on June 15. Motorcycles are mostly driven by the rising middle class who are sensitive to increasing payment requirements. Indonesia limits the size of housing loans and minimum down payments for auto purchases to slow down loan growth. Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3 Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8 Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9 Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6 Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3 Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5 Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)