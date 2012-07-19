JAKARTA, July 19 Sales of motorcycles in
Indonesia, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, dropped 17.7 percent in June from a year
ago, its fourth straight monthly decline, the Indonesian
Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said on Thursday.
The association data showed that sales in June were 541,918
motorcycles. A total of 3.7 million motorcycles were sold in the
first half of the year, led by Honda, Yamaha
and Suzuki.
Sales have slowed since March ahead of new down-payment
requirement for auto purchases which came into effect on June
15.
Motorcycles are mostly driven by the rising middle class who
are sensitive to increasing payment requirements.
Indonesia limits the size of housing loans and minimum down
payments for auto purchases to slow down loan growth.
Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7
May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5
Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4
Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8
Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2
Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9
Dec 460,535 -28.3 -10.3
Nov 642,126 -10.2 -1.8
Oct 715,176 -0.9 2.9
Sep 721,764 6.3 50.6
Aug 679,052 -8.0 -7.3
Jul 737,809 12.0 5.5
Jun 658,817 -6.7 0.8
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)