JAKARTA, Feb 12 Indonesia's sales of motorcycles were barely changed in January from a year ago, after slumping 12 percent last year due to higher down payment requirements, industry data (AISI) showed on Tuesday. January sales came to 646,092 motorbikes, up 0.03 percent on an annual basis but jumping 33.2 percent month-on-month. According to the data, sales were led by Honda Motor Co , Yamaha Motor Co and Suzuki Motor Corp . The G20 economy imposed a new down payment requirement for auto purchases to slow down loan growth. Bank Indonesia earlier on Tuesday reported that consumer loans rose 20 percent in December, faster than 12.1 percent growth a month earlier. Sales of autos in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, are backed by low interest rates and a growing middle class. The central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent in February due to relatively manageable inflation and a resilient economy. Indonesia's annual gross domestic product expanded 6.2 percent in 2012, slowing from 6.5 percent a year earlier, as weak demand from China and the United States slashed exports. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 Jan 645,863 40.2 -2.9 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Edmund Klamann)