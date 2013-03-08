JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia's sales of motorcycles, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, fell 2.5 percent in February from a year ago, but were up slightly on a monthly basis, industry data (AISI) showed on Friday. February sales were 649,434 motorbikes, up 0.5 percent from January, led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp. Sales of motorbikes are driven by emerging middle class consumers, who are sensitive to the level of deposit they need to pay. The authorities in June increased the downpayment for purchases of motobikes and cars to slow loan growth. According to the central bank, January consumer loans grew 19.8 percent year-on-year from 20 percent the previous month. Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data. Month Volume m/m y/y Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5 Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03 Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3 Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3 Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8 Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5 Jun 541,918 -11.0 -17.7 May 611,250 -1.0 -13.5 Apr 617,508 -0.35 -12.4 Mar 619,678 -7.0 -12.8 Feb 666,136 3.1 9.2 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)